Matt Kalil Placed on IR with Knee Injury; Eligible to Return After 8 Games

Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistSeptember 2, 2018

EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ - NOVEMBER 26: Tackle Matt Kalil #75 of the Carolina Panthers in action against the New York Jets during their game at MetLife Stadium on November 26, 2017 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Al Pereira/Getty Images)
Al Pereira/Getty Images

Carolina Panthers left tackle Matt Kalil has been placed on injured reserve with a right knee injury, per Max Henson of the team's official site.

The 29-year-old underwent arthroscopic knee surgery shortly after the team's second preseason game when he felt soreness in the area. He will be eligible to return from the IR after eight games.

Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reported Saturday there was no timetable for a return but that he wasn't expected back before the team's Week 4 bye.

"We're putting Matt on injured reserve to give him time to fully rehab the knee," general manager Marty Hurney said. "We decided to make the move now so he's eligible to come back after eight games."

Kalil is heading into his second year with the Panthers after signing a five-year, $55.5 million contract in 2017, per Spotrac.

He started all 16 games last season, the fifth time in six years he was able to complete a full season. His only missed time came in 2016 when a hip injury limited him to just two games for the Minnesota Vikings.

While there have been question marks about Kalil's consistency on the field, Joe Person of The Athletic reminded people the damage this injury can cost:

Taylor Moton, a second-round pick in the 2017 NFL draft, will likely replace Kalil as the team's starting left tackle to begin the season.

Related

    Nagy: Bears Will Be 'Smart' with Mack vs. Packers

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Nagy: Bears Will Be 'Smart' with Mack vs. Packers

    Scott Polacek
    via Bleacher Report

    Report: Lamar to Be Behind RG3 on Ravens' Depth Chart

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Report: Lamar to Be Behind RG3 on Ravens' Depth Chart

    Joseph Zucker
    via Bleacher Report

    Broncos Cut Former 1st Rounder Lynch

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Broncos Cut Former 1st Rounder Lynch

    Mike Chiari
    via Bleacher Report

    NFL Waivers Round-Up

    NFL logo
    NFL

    NFL Waivers Round-Up

    NFL.com
    via NFL.com