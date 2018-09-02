Premier League Results: 2018 EPL Week 4 Scores, Table and Top Sunday Scorers

Matthew Ashton - AMA/Getty Images

Romelu Lukaku stole the show with a brace in Manchester United's 2-0 win over Burnley on Sunday, pushing his way up the top scorer rankings in the process.

Tottenham Hotspur's stars were kept quiet in the shock loss against Watford, and Arsenal had to dig deep to beat Cardiff City.

Both Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Alexandre Lacazette were on point:

Here are Sunday's results:

Cardiff 2-3 Arsenal

Burnley 0-2 Manchester United

Watford 2-1 Tottenham Hotspur

The latest EPL standings (Rank, Team, Played, Goal Difference, Points)

1 Liverpool, 4, +8, 12

2 Chelsea, 4, +7, 12

3 Watford, 4, +6, 12

4 Manchester City, 4, +8, 10

5 Tottenham, 4, +5, 9

6 Bournemouth, 4, +1, 7

7 Everton, 4, +1, 6

8 Leicester, 4, +1, 6

9 Arsenal, 4, 0, 6

10 Manchester United, 4, -1, 6

11 Wolverhampton Wanderers, 4, -1, 5

12 Southampton, 4, 0, 4

13 Fulham, 4, -2, 4

14 Brighton, 4, -2, 4

15 Crystal Palace, 4, -3, 3

16 Cardiff, 4, -3, 2

17 Huddersfield, 4, -8, 2

18 Newcastle United, 4, -3, 1

19 Burnley, 4, -6, 1

20 West Ham, 4, -8, 0

The Premier League's top scorers so far (Player, Team, Goals):

Sadio Mane, Liverpool, 4

Aleksandar Mitrovic, Fulham, 4

Pedro, Chelsea, 3

Roberto Pereyra, Watford, 3

Lucas Moura, Tottenham, 3

For the full standings and top scorer rankings, visit WhoScored.com.

Arsenal didn't have it easy on Sunday, but fortunately for the Gunners, their star duo up front was there to save the day.

Shkodran Mustafi had opened the scoring early, and Aubameyang restored the lead in the second half, but goals from Victor Camarasa and Danny Ward twice put the Welsh hosts on level terms.

Cardiff's scoring issues have been discussed at length, and many couldn't help but mock the Gunners' defence for their inability to keep the home side out:

But Lacazette came through late to win Arsenal their second match of the season, and secure a much-needed result for the Gunners.

Their start to the campaign has not been a great one, but manager Unai Emery is still setting up the squad, and they'll happily take the three points.

Over at Turf Moor, Lukaku reminded fans of his remarkable talents in front of goal with two great finishes in the first half. Fans noted the opening 45 minutes were among the best and most comfortable the Red Devils have enjoyed in some time:

Lukaku got plenty of help from his team-mates, with Alexis Sanchez and Luke Shaw standing out in the lead-up to the goals.

Paul Pogba missed a penalty in the second half, but it hardly mattered as United held on for the win.

Spurs' perfect start to the campaign came to an end against Watford, who came away with a narrow 2-1 win at home and did all of the scoring themselves.

Abdoulaye Doucoure gifted the visitors the lead with an own goal, but Troy Deeney and Craig Cathcart bailed out their unfortunate team-mate for their best win of the season so far.