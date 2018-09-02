Braylon Edwards' Twitter Deletes NSFW Tweets Trashing Michigan vs. Notre Dame

Paul Sancya/Associated Press

The Michigan Wolverines offense had a tough time getting anything going during a 24-17 loss to the Notre Dame Fighting Irish, and the rough performance didn't sit well with one alum.

Braylon Edwards took to Twitter late Saturday night to vent about his alma mater. While he would later delete the tweets, The Score managed to snap screenshots (warning: NSFW language):

Michigan outgained Notre Dame in total yards, 307-302, and passing yards, 249-170. But two turnovers and three sacks made it tough for the Wolverines to move the ball consistently.

Edwards played for Michigan from 2001 to 2004. He was a two-time first-team All-Big Ten selection, a unanimous All-American as a senior and the 2004 Big Ten Offensive Player of the Year. That helped make him the No. 3 overall pick in the 2005 NFL draft.

The Wolverines went 37-13 during Edwards' four years in Ann Arbor, earning two trips to Pasadena for the Rose Bowl.