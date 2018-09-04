USA vs. Chile Women's Soccer: Start Time, Live Stream and Predictions

Meg Oliphant/Getty Images

The United States women's national team will wrap up their double-header against Chile at Avaya Stadium in San Jose, California, on Tuesday.

The two-match series is the first time these two nations have met in women's soccer. On Friday night, the USWNT were the dominant force in the first encounter, with goals from Tierna Davidson and Christen Press helping Jill Ellis' team to a straightforward 3-0 win.

It will be intriguing to see what team Ellis selects, as the United States continue to prepare for the defence of their FIFA Women's World Cup crown in 2019. Chile, meanwhile, will be looking to give a better account of themselves this time around.

Date: Tuesday, September 4

Time: 10 p.m. (ET), 7 p.m. (PT), 3 a.m. Wednesday (BST)

TV Info: ESPN2 (U.S.)

Live Stream: ESPN Player (U.S.)

USWNT Favourites for Successive Wins

Meg Oliphant/Getty Images

Not only was the match between these two nations historic given it was the maiden contest between them, but Friday's fixture was also full of fascinating storylines.

The most intriguing was Press' eventful evening. On her 100th outing for the United States, she had a penalty controversially ruled out due to encroachment before eventually getting on the scoresheet in the second half.

The Utah Royals FC striker finished well following some sharp interchanges from the USWNT:

"This was a good game in terms of our preparation for qualifiers," Ellis said afterwards, per Greg Beacham of the Associated Press (h/t the Washington Post). "It was two good halves. But I think we've got room for improvement."

Harry How/Getty Images

That was the third goal in what was a pretty lopsided contest. While the world champions did eventually chalk up three goals, the scoreline could have been even more heavily weighted in the home side's favour had it not been for some smart goalkeeping from Christiane Endler.

One of the most impressive performers for the United States on Friday was Davidson, with the 19-year-old grabbing her first goal for her country on her 11th appearance.

As noted by journalist Thomas Floyd, the defender impressed in other areas in this encounter too:

Expect Endler to be busy again in San Jose, as there was a clear chasm in class when these two teams met last time.

Although their defence was consistently unpicked in the first meeting, Chile need to provide provide more of an attacking threat if they are to spring a surprise here. The South Americans were unable to get on the ball in dangerous positions and had just one shot.

There's little chance of the United States taking their foot off the gas in this encounter, though, as the players will be desperate to stay in the mind of their coach ahead of World Cup qualifying next month. As a result, the San Jose crowd should be treated to a handsome win for their team.

Prediction: United States 4-0 Chile