Fans Beg Jalen Hurts to Transfer to Their School After Tua Tagovailoa Erupts

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistSeptember 2, 2018

ORLANDO, FL - SEPTEMBER 01: Jalen Hurts #2 of the Alabama Crimson Tide warms up prior to the game against the Louisville Cardinals at Camping World Stadium on September 1, 2018 in Orlando, Florida. (Photo by Joe Robbins/Getty Images)
Joe Robbins/Getty Images

If Jalen Hurts has any interest in leaving Alabama, fans from teams across the country will happily welcome the former SEC Offensive Player of the Year.

After Tua Tagovailoa went off for 195 passing yards and accounted for three touchdowns in the first half of Alabama's opener against Louisville on Saturday, people went on Twitter to ask for Hurts to join their squad:

Hurts got into the game against the Cardinals, going 2-of-6 for 36 yards in the first half. Head coach Nick Saban told ESPN's Chris Fowler (h/t Matt Zenitz of AL.com) this week both of his quarterbacks would play, though early results suggest Tagovailoa has moved ahead in the competition.

Since Hurts is scheduled to graduate in December, he could transfer after this season without having to sit out a year. The 20-year-old was named to the All-SEC first team as a freshman and has thrown 40 touchdowns with just 10 interceptions in the past two seasons.

