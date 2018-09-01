FAU Accidentally Sends Mass Text to Fans Claiming Win After Loss to Oklahoma

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistSeptember 2, 2018

BOCA RATON, FL - DECEMBER 02: Head coach Lane Kiffin of the Florida Atlantic Owls pumps his fist during the Conference USA Championship game against the North Texas Mean Green at FAU Stadium on December 2, 2017 in Boca Raton, Florida. (Photo by Rob Foldy/Getty Images)
Rob Foldy/Getty Images

Florida Atlantic's 2018 season got off to a rough start with a 63-14 loss at Oklahoma Saturday, though the Owls' alumni apparently weren't aware of how things played out. 

The Florida Atlantic Alumni Association sent out a series of text messages and updated its website to make it appear as if the Owls upset the seventh-ranked Sooners:

It got so bad that Florida Atlantic head coach Lane Kiffin even joked afterward that it was a nice preseason game for Oklahoma. 

"Did you guys enjoy that preseason game?" Kiffin said, via the Associated Press (h/t ESPN.com). "It didn't really count, right?"

One potential justification for the mistake could be 

Florida Atlantic did outscore Oklahoma 14-7 over the final 20 minutes in the second half. The problem is the Owls were already trailing by 56 at that point. 

