FAU Accidentally Sends Mass Text to Fans Claiming Win After Loss to Oklahoma

Florida Atlantic's 2018 season got off to a rough start with a 63-14 loss at Oklahoma Saturday, though the Owls' alumni apparently weren't aware of how things played out.

The Florida Atlantic Alumni Association sent out a series of text messages and updated its website to make it appear as if the Owls upset the seventh-ranked Sooners:

It got so bad that Florida Atlantic head coach Lane Kiffin even joked afterward that it was a nice preseason game for Oklahoma.

"Did you guys enjoy that preseason game?" Kiffin said, via the Associated Press (h/t ESPN.com). "It didn't really count, right?"

One potential justification for the mistake could be

Florida Atlantic did outscore Oklahoma 14-7 over the final 20 minutes in the second half. The problem is the Owls were already trailing by 56 at that point.