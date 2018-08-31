Georgia-Clemson to Renew Rivalry by Kicking off 2024 Football Season in Atlanta

David Goldman/Associated Press

The Clemson Tigers and Georgia Bulldogs will open the 2024 college football season with the Chick-fil-A Kickoff Game in Atlanta.

Mark Schlabach of ESPN.com reported the news and noted it will be the first meeting between the rivals since the 2014 campaign, barring any potential College Football Playoff meetings.

"I've said many times that I think the Clemson-Georgia rivalry is one of the best rivalries in college football," Tigers head coach Dabo Swinney said. "It's one I watched way before I even came to Clemson. I think it's great for both fan bases. It will be one of those games that everybody will enjoy. Obviously it's a tough opener for both teams, but it's fun to be a part of games like that."

Georgia head coach Kirby Smart also expressed positive feelings about the scheduled matchup.

"Many of the players on both teams know each other and the proximity of the two schools makes it especially competitive," he said. "This is another great opportunity for our team and our fans to play an outstanding team in an extraordinary city and venue. We are appreciative of the Chick-fil-A Kickoff Game staff for their hard work in putting the game together."

Both teams have appeared in the high-profile game twice in the past.

Georgia faced off against the Boise State Broncos in 2011 and North Carolina Tar Heels in 2016, while Clemson took on the Alabama Crimson Tide in 2008 and Auburn Tigers in 2012. The Bulldogs also have upcoming meetings with the Virginia Cavaliers in 2020 and Oregon Ducks in 2022.

Auburn will battle the Washington Huskies in this year's Chick-fil-A Kickoff Game on Saturday afternoon.