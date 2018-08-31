Michael Floyd Reportedly Released by Saints 1 Month After Contract Signed

Alec Nathan@@AlecBNathanFeatured ColumnistAugust 31, 2018

New Orleans Saints receiver Michael Floyd (17) warms up before an NFL preseason football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars Thursday, Aug. 9, 2018, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)
Phelan M. Ebenhack/Associated Press

The New Orleans Saints released veteran wide receiver Michael Floyd on Friday, according to the Advocate's Nick Underhill

Floyd, a 2012 first-round pick, signed a one-year deal with the Saints on July 31 following a short stint with the Minnesota Vikings last season. 

Floyd finished the preseason with one catch for 16 yards. 

The 28-year-old's career has been on the decline ever since the Arizona Cardinals traded him to the New England Patriots in 2016. 

Since then, Floyd has struggled to hold down a regular role and battled legal troubles. Before signing with the Vikings, Floyd was arrested for driving under the influence. He also violated the terms of his house arrest when he tested positive for alcohol. 

The NFL subsequently suspended him for the first four games of the 2017 season. He finished the year with 10 receptions for 78 yards while playing 13.6 percent of the Vikings' offensive snaps. 

The Notre Dame product will now hope to latch on with a receiver-needy club and establish himself as a useful red-zone weapon. 

