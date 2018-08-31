Usain Bolt Plays over 20 Minutes in Soccer Debut for Central Coast Mariners

Ashley Feder/Getty Images

Usain Bolt made his debut for the Central Coast Mariners on Friday, as the sprint king helped his side to a 6-1 win in a friendly match in Australia.

The 32-year-old Olympic legend entered the contest against a Central Coast select side after 72 minutes and gave an impressive cameo as he featured on the wing.

Bolt displayed his undoubted pace on the left but finished the match in a central role as he provided a goal threat.

The attacker lacked sharpness as his touch failed him, but the raw ingredients were present as Bolt displayed mobility and intelligence.

Speaking to Fox Sports (h/t the Australian Associated Press via ESPN.com), Bolt said: "I was a little bit nervous, but as soon as I got on the field I think the nerves went away. I wish I had more touches, but I'm not fit yet, but I've just got to put in the work and get up to speed."

Bolt went close to scoring as the clock ticked down, missing a chance at the far post as he mistimed a galloping run.

Speaking to Fox Sports about how long it would take him to play at his best, the athletics icon said: "Oh my God, probably four or five months properly, but to get fit probably two months. Then to get used to the touch of the passes from my teammates ... four months, I will be playing like one of the guys."

Bolt has much to prove if he can forge a career as a professional footballer, but the standard of the A-League will give the Jamaican an opportunity to learn his craft and play plenty of minutes.