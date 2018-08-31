Tale of the Tape: Key Takeaways from Conor McGregor and Khabib's Biggest Moments

0 of 6

Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC/Getty Images

October 6. That is the date. Conor McGregor vs. Khabib Nurmagomedov finally meet at UFC 229.

The rivalry will finally come to a head when the cage door closes and the two champions who contrast so brilliantly will get to perform in one of the biggest MMA events to date. But as we look into their past what can we glean from their prior showings inside the UFC's Octagon?

Each man has an impressive resume inside of the cage, and both men offer up a variety of interesting takeaways.

The McGregor vs. Nurmagomedov contest will be broken down in almost every single way. Thus, let us, Steven Rondina and Nathan McCarter, offer up additional insights using some of their biggest moments that go beyond just looking at their striking and grappling.

This fight goes beyond those rudimentary examples of a breakdown. We must look into the psyche and performance when they reached their biggest stages. Travel with us as we look three key elements for each fighter from past fights.

Here are key takeaways of McGregor and Nurmagomedov heading into their highly anticipated October meeting.