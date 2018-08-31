Eagles to Remove Super Bowl Champion Signs from Locker Room at Players' Request

Patrick Smith/Getty Images

The Philadelphia Eagles have no intention of living in the past.

According to team insider Dave Spadaro (h/t NBC Sports Philadelphia's John Clark), the Eagles will remove signs commemorating their Super Bowl 52 victory over the New England Patriots from the locker room after a handful of players requested to have them taken down:

Safety Malcolm Jenkins was the first to speak up about his displeasure with the celebratory placard.

"I hate it, personally," he told The Athletic's Sheil Kapadia. He continued:

"My focus is all on adding another 'I' to the end of that. And so it's great. But I'm well beyond celebrating last year's accomplishments because they don't mean anything this year; they don't get us anything. I said it earlier this offseason, it's not boxing where we get to hold the belt and somebody has to come beat us and take it. We don't have anything. We're at the bottom just like everybody else."

Following Thursday's preseason finale vs. the New York Jets, right tackle Lane Johnson said he supported the team's decision.

"I think that's good," he told reporters. "I kind of got annoyed looking at it every day."

The Eagles will raise the franchise's first Super Bowl banner to the rafters at Lincoln Financial field prior to their Sept. 6 season opener against the Atlanta Falcons.