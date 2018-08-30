Chris Bosh Jokes About Reunion with LeBron James and Dwyane Wade on the Lakers

Alec Nathan@@AlecBNathanFeatured ColumnistAugust 31, 2018

FILE - In this Sept. 24, 2015, file photo, Miami Heat forward Chris Bosh gestures as he speaks during a news conference, in Miami. The Heat forward who had each of his last two seasons halted by blood clots that were discovered at the All-Star break said in a podcast released Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2016, that he
Wilfredo Lee/Associated Press

Free-agent big man Chris Bosh joked Thursday about signing with LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers as he continues to try to sniff out one final NBA opportunity. 

"That would be the Laker Show plus the Old-Man Show," Bosh told Yahoo Sports' Ben Rohrbach when asked about the possibility he and fellow free agent Dwyane Wade would join the Purple and Gold. 

Bosh, who has not played since 2016 because of blood clots, added he's holding out hope a team will come calling at some point next season. 

"Obviously, if it doesn’t happen by February, I’m not stupid, but yeah, I’m still looking forward to that," he told Rohrbach. "I’m still trying to overcome that hump and trying to get something going. I’m looking forward to the challenge. I know I can still play some ball and be a 3-and-D guy for somebody out there."

That statement echoed one Bosh made to ESPN.com's Jackie MacMullan in March. 

"I'm going to give [playing] one more shot," he says. "That's all it isa shot.

"I'm at a space in my life where I see gifts I've been given, and if it ends, it's been a helluva ride. I did more than I'd ever think I'd do. The next [goal] was longevity, 25,000 points and 15,000 rebounds, but that's not going to happen. I've accepted that."

Bosh has been a free agent ever since he was waived by the Miami Heat in July 2017. Bosh was Wade's teammate for six seasons and James' for four—all in Miami. 

