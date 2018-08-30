Jaren Jackson Jr., Nike Agree to Multiyear Sneaker, Apparel Contract

Kevin Hagen/Associated Press

The Memphis Grizzlies hope forward Jaren Jackson Jr. helps lead them back to Western Conference contention after they selected him with the No. 4 overall pick in the 2018 NBA draft, and he will reportedly be wearing Nike shoes while he attempts to accomplish the feat.

According to Nick DePaula of ESPN, the Michigan State product reached a multiyear endorsement deal with Nike as he enters his rookie season.

Jackson isn't even the only Michigan State player to be selected in the most recent top 12 picks who will don Nike in his rookie season. Shams Charania of The Athletic reported Charlotte Hornets rookie Miles Bridges signed a four-year deal with Nike.

The Spartans play with the apparel company's jerseys and shoes.

The Nike additions come after Puma made inroads on the NBA's newest class this offseason with Aaron Mansfield of Complex noting Deandre Ayton, Marvin Bagley III and Zhaire Smith all signed deals with the company.

As for Jackson, he carries high expectations. Grizzlies executive vice president of basketball operations John Hollinger discussed the rookie with Peter Edmiston of the Commercial Appeal and said, "When you ask me what his ceiling is, I struggle to come up with a limit. I think he's shown the ability to do things a lot of people in this league just can't do."

Those talents clearly caught Nike's eyes, and Jackson figures to have plenty of national exposure if the Grizzlies can reach the playoffs with him playing alongside a healthy Mike Conley and Marc Gasol.