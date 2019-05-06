Red Sox News: David Price Placed on 10-Day IL with Elbow Injury

David J. Phillip/Associated Press

Boston Red Sox pitcher David Price has been placed on the 10-day injured list with left elbow tendinitis, retroactive to May 3.

The left-hander has a 1-2 record with a 3.75 ERA this season.

Injuries have become a problem for Price, who was limited by carpal tunnel syndrome and a wrist contusion last season. The issues held him to 176 innings pitched, the second straight year he failed to top 200 innings.

This was a major change after reaching the 200-inning mark in six of the previous seven seasons. He led the majors with 230 innings in 2016.

Despite his health issues, the pitcher remained effective on the mound last year, finishing with a 16-7 record and 3.58 ERA. He also came up big in the postseason, going 2-0 with a 1.98 ERA in three World Series appearances to help Boston win its fourth title in the last 15 years.

With five All-Star selections and a Cy Young award as well, Price has put together an incredible career resume.

However, the Red Sox will apparently have to survive without him for a period of time, putting pressure on the rest of the rotation.