Joseph Kamga Says Samuel Eto'o Pledged House to Homeless Ex-Cameroon Captain

Joseph Kamga Says Samuel Eto'o Pledged House to Homeless Ex-Cameroon CaptainAugust 30, 2018
Former Barcelona, Inter Milan and Chelsea striker Samuel Eto'o has reportedly promised to buy a house for fellow Cameroonian Norbert Owona, a former national team captain who has been living homeless.
According to Joseph Kamga, another former Cameroon international, Eto'o has also donated 500,000 CFA francs (£686) to 67-year-old Owona after discovering he has been living rough in Douala, a coastal city in Cameroon, per BBC Sport.
Owona's plight was revealed in a recent documentary, and Eto'o reportedly went to visit him in hospital after Owona was diagnosed with an inguinal hernia.
African football writer Collins Okinyo provided further context for the story:
Collins Okinyo @bedjosessien
Great heart Samuel Eto .Norbert Owona, former captain Cameroon lost everything he had in life, lost family in accident,became sick & homeless. Asked government of Cameroon for help to no avail, Eto'o paid him a visit gave him 500,000FCFA & promised to give him a brand new house https://t.co/ep1TJJWeL4
Owona played for Cameroon in the 1960s and 1970s and had complained of "living like an animal," per BBC Sport.
Eto'o, 37, also captained Cameroon before retiring from international football in 2014.
The three-time UEFA Champions League winner recently signed for Qatar Sports Club after spending three seasons in Turkey with Antalyaspor and Konyaspor.
