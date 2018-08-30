Joseph Kamga Says Samuel Eto'o Pledged House to Homeless Ex-Cameroon Captain

KARIM JAAFAR/Getty Images

Former Barcelona, Inter Milan and Chelsea striker Samuel Eto'o has reportedly promised to buy a house for fellow Cameroonian Norbert Owona, a former national team captain who has been living homeless.

According to Joseph Kamga, another former Cameroon international, Eto'o has also donated 500,000 CFA francs (£686) to 67-year-old Owona after discovering he has been living rough in Douala, a coastal city in Cameroon, per BBC Sport.

Owona's plight was revealed in a recent documentary, and Eto'o reportedly went to visit him in hospital after Owona was diagnosed with an inguinal hernia.

African football writer Collins Okinyo provided further context for the story:

Owona played for Cameroon in the 1960s and 1970s and had complained of "living like an animal," per BBC Sport.

Eto'o, 37, also captained Cameroon before retiring from international football in 2014.

The three-time UEFA Champions League winner recently signed for Qatar Sports Club after spending three seasons in Turkey with Antalyaspor and Konyaspor.