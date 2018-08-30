Joseph Kamga Says Samuel Eto'o Pledged House to Homeless Ex-Cameroon Captain

Rory Marsden@@roomarsdenFeatured ColumnistAugust 30, 2018

Cameroonian forward Samuel Eto'o attends a press conference after signing a one year contract to play for Qatar Sports Club football team, in Doha on August 14, 2018. - Veteran Cameroon star Samuel Eto'o has signed for Qatar league side, Qatar Sports Club, it was announced August 14, just days after he ended a brief stay at Turkish side Konyaspor. (Photo by KARIM JAAFAR / AFP) (Photo credit should read KARIM JAAFAR/AFP/Getty Images)
KARIM JAAFAR/Getty Images

Former Barcelona, Inter Milan and Chelsea striker Samuel Eto'o has reportedly promised to buy a house for fellow Cameroonian Norbert Owona, a former national team captain who has been living homeless.

According to Joseph Kamga, another former Cameroon international, Eto'o has also donated 500,000 CFA francs (£686) to 67-year-old Owona after discovering he has been living rough in Douala, a coastal city in Cameroon, per BBC Sport.

Owona's plight was revealed in a recent documentary, and Eto'o reportedly went to visit him in hospital after Owona was diagnosed with an inguinal hernia.

African football writer Collins Okinyo provided further context for the story:

Owona played for Cameroon in the 1960s and 1970s and had complained of "living like an animal," per BBC Sport.

Eto'o, 37, also captained Cameroon before retiring from international football in 2014.

The three-time UEFA Champions League winner recently signed for Qatar Sports Club after spending three seasons in Turkey with Antalyaspor and Konyaspor.

Related

    Man Utd Equal Cowboys as World's Most Valuable Team

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Man Utd Equal Cowboys as World's Most Valuable Team

    Rory Marsden
    via Bleacher Report

    20 Wonder Kids to Watch in Champions League Group Stage

    World Football logo
    World Football

    20 Wonder Kids to Watch in Champions League Group Stage

    Getty/Goal
    via Goal

    Kidnap, Attempted Murder & Ruben Semedo's 2nd Chance

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Kidnap, Attempted Murder & Ruben Semedo's 2nd Chance

    Richard Fitzpatrick
    via Bleacher Report

    Dybala's $210M Madrid Move Is Fake News

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Dybala's $210M Madrid Move Is Fake News

    Matt Jones
    via Bleacher Report