Ex-Ohio State Coach Zach Smith Rips Media, Defends Urban Meyer in Twitter Rant

Sue Ogrocki/Associated Press

Former Ohio State wide receivers coach Zach Smith took to Twitter on Wednesday, calling out media members and once again denying allegations of domestic abuse against him.

"Hey @Brett_McMurphy @finebaum & EVERYONE @espn - Look at these faces. You heartless and moral-less clowns. Every LIE or dramatic version of the truth you report, you hurt THESE precious children! Just like their mom has and continues to. Do you have families? Kids?" Smith tweeted while posting a picture of his children.

"Let’s talk FACTS since so many people (mainly opposing fanbase’s fans) want to talk. 1. My kids are suffering because of all of this (most important) 2. I never beat my wife 3. OSU botched the investigation and worse off the "punishment," Smith continued.

Smith was fired in July when his ex-wife, Courtney, filed a restraining order against him on behalf of herself and their children. Buckeyes head coach Urban Meyer was placed on administrative leave Aug. 1 after Courtney came forward in interviews and detailed a history of abuse by her ex-husband.

Ohio State suspended Meyer for the first three games of the 2018 season after an independent investigation uncovered he mishandled allegations against Smith from 2015.

"I want to apologize to Buckeye Nation. I followed my heart, not my head ... At each juncture, I gave Zach Smith the benefit of the doubt," Meyer told reporters during a press conference announcing his suspension last week.

Meyer later apologized to Courtney Smith for his demeanor during the press conference. Many criticized the Buckeyes coach for not apologizing to her directly and spending most of the press conference addressing fans.

"It is very hard to be silent when falsehoods & half-truths are said about you and there is no way to defend yourself," Zach Smith tweeted. "I've made mistakes in my life but being a domestic abuser is not one of them! I'll answer every question in court and under oath when the time comes & cant WAIT!"

Smith has never been charged with a crime. Meyer said he was aware of a previous allegation against Smith in 2009 during their time at Florida. The matter was handled internally, and no charges were ever filed.

Smith was especially harsh on McMurphy, the reporter who first spoke to Courtney and publicized her story. He called the longtime college football reporter a "straight scumbag" during his series of tweets.

Ohio State released records from its independent investigation Tuesday, which showed Smith had a history of erratic behavior.