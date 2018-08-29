Martin Brodeur Returns to Devils as Executive Vice President After Leaving Blues

Mel Evans/Associated Press

Martin Brodeur is heading back to the New Jersey Devils to work with the front office.

The Devils announced Wednesday they hired the Hall of Fame goalie as their executive vice president of business development.

Brodeur said in the announcement:

"It feels fantastic to be back home here in New Jersey. This unique opportunity will allow me to build on existing relationships in the business community and take on a new challenge in my career. I've been able to work in all facets of the game of hockey and have had a growing interest in the business surrounding the game. Working with [Devils president Hugh Weber] and his team will be beneficial for all of us."

Since retiring from the NHL in January 2015, Brodeur worked with the St. Louis Blues as a special assistant to the general manager before being promoted to assistant general manager.

"Today is a special day for everyone," Devils general manager Ray Shero said of Brodeur's hiring. "We are all thrilled to have Marty back with the organization. I said last season that it was an exciting time to be a Devils fan, and that's especially true today. Welcome home, Marty."

Brodeur played 21 of his 22 NHL seasons with the Devils. He led the franchise to three Stanley Cup titles and five Eastern Conference championships.

Originally drafted 20th overall by the Devils in 1990, Brodeur is one of the most decorated players in NHL history. He's one of eight goalies to win at least four Vezina trophies as the league's best netminder and is the only goalie to have eight seasons with at least 40 wins.

The Devils made the playoffs last season for the first time since losing to the Los Angeles Kings in the 2012 Stanley Cup Final.