Le'Veon Bell Reportedly Told Teammates He Will Report to Steelers on Labor Day

Pittsburgh Steelers running back Le'Veon Bell informed some teammates he plans on rejoining the team on Labor Day, the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette's Gerry Dulac reported Tuesday.

The Steelers begin the 2018 NFL regular season Sept. 9 against the Cleveland Browns.

After Pittsburgh used the franchise tag on him for the second straight year, Bell has been holding out for a long-term extension. He's set to earn $14.5 million guaranteed before becoming a free agent once again next offseason.

