Le'Veon Bell Reportedly Told Teammates He Will Report to Steelers on Labor Day

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistAugust 28, 2018

CINCINNATI, OH - DECEMBER 04: Le'Veon Bell #26 of the Pittsburgh Steelers celebrates after defeating the Cincinnati Bengals at Paul Brown Stadium on December 4, 2017 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)
Andy Lyons/Getty Images

Pittsburgh Steelers running back Le'Veon Bell informed some teammates he plans on rejoining the team on Labor Day, the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette's Gerry Dulac reported Tuesday.

The Steelers begin the 2018 NFL regular season Sept. 9 against the Cleveland Browns.

After Pittsburgh used the franchise tag on him for the second straight year, Bell has been holding out for a long-term extension. He's set to earn $14.5 million guaranteed before becoming a free agent once again next offseason.

     

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

