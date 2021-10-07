DK Metcalf, Tyler Lockett Fantasy Outlook After Russell Wilson's Finger Injury

Stephen Brashear/Associated Press

The Seattle Seahawks could be in serious trouble with Russell Wilson going down with a finger injury during Thursday's game against the Los Angeles Rams, leaving the offense without one of the most valuable players in the NFL.

Wilson has started every game for the Seahawks since he was drafted in 2012, meaning we have no idea what the team looks like without him. The quarterback is not only a seven-time Pro Bowler because of his passing ability, but also because he impacts the running game and helps everyone around him succeed.

This isn't good news for fantasy managers who have relied on other Seahawks players this season.

Geno Smith is the next man up for Seattle. The former New York Jets quarterback has only made two starts since 2014. He served as the backup for the Giants and Chargers but failed to make much of an impression with either.

Except for extremely deep two-quarterback leagues, there is no reason to put him in your lineup. To make matters worse, he is a downgrade for the Seattle offense that will cause receivers Tyler Lockett and DK Metcalf to lose some value.

Lockett has developed into a consistent downfield threat, topping 1,000 receiving yards in each of the past two years.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Metcalf has been an even bigger star since entering the league, earning his first Pro Bowl selection last season.

Both players still have plenty of upside thanks to their talent and deep-play ability. They can score touchdowns from anywhere on the field, and one big play can justify a spot in the lineup.

With that said, it's difficult to trust this passing attack, and there is enough risk that you end up with a dud. You might not have better options on your bench, but these players might be at best a WR3 when Wilson is unavailable.

The remaining pass-catchers are too volatile to trust, although running back Alex Collins could see a bigger role going forward if Wilson and Chris Carson remain sidelined.