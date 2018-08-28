Lynx Coach Cheryl Reeve: All Players Including Maya Moore Available for Trade

Leon Bennett/Getty Images

Minnesota Lynx head coach and general manager Cheryl Reeve isn't ruling out trading anyone—including stars Maya Moore and Sylvia Fowles.

"There’s nobody untouchable. I think a lot of GMs would say that," Reeve told reporters. "There’s certainly preferences. But I think that we’re in a place where any phone call that comes—and talk about anybody—you listen to it.

"We’ve had labels of untouchables in the past. Would it take a whole lot to move a player or two? Absolutely. But at this point, we are open to how we have this roster shaped going forward.”

Moore has led the Lynx to four WNBA championships since being the first pick in the 2011 WNBA draft. She won the 2014 WNBA MVP award and 2013 Finals MVP. The 2018 season saw her be named an All-Star for the fifth time and win her third All-Star Game MVP.

She signed a multi-year contract with the Lynx in 2015.

Fowles has been Moore's co-star since coming over to Minnesota in 2015. She won the 2015 and 2017 Finals MVPs and has been an All-WNBA selection each of the last three seasons.

The 32-year-old played from 2008 until 2014 with the Chicago Sky.