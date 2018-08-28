Mets 3B David Wright to Report to Las Vegas to Continue Injury Rehab Assignment

Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistAugust 28, 2018

New York Mets David Wright looks on during the first inning of a baseball game against the Pittsburgh Pirates on Monday, June 25, 2018, in New York. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)
Adam Hunger/Associated Press

New York Mets third baseman David Wright will report to Las Vegas to continue his rehabilitation as he attempts a big league comeback.

Mike Puma of the New York Post reported the news.

Wright, 35, made his return Aug. 12 with Single-A St. Lucie. He had six hits in 32 at-bats and drove in two runs.

             

