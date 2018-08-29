NBA's No. 1 Options Who Would Be Better Off as Sidekicks

2 of 5

Carlos Osorio/Associated Press

Blake Griffin was the Detroit Pistons' high man in points (24) and assists (five) during his first game after his midseason move to the Motor City, setting the tone for the remainder of the season. Over his 25 appearances with the Pistons, he led the team in scoring by 125 points, had 114 more shots than any of his teammates and had 46 more assists, too.

Under new Pistons head coach Dwane Casey, Griffin could get even more control of the offense.

"We're going to empower him to expand his game, a lot like DeMar DeRozan in Toronto," Casey said on ESPN Radio. "Expand his game out to the three-point line, have some point-forward responsibilities with the basketball out on the floor bringing it down. Because he's more than just a back-down, post-up player."

Griffin can function as a multifaceted offensive hub. He's a gifted passer for his size—the 6.2 assists he tallied per night with the Pistons would have been the fourth-most ever recorded by a player 6'10" or taller—and he's making strides as a shooter (he set career bests in free-throw shooting and three-pointers last season).

But he's better at filling in the cracks than bearing the weight of the entire structure.

The best Los Angeles Clippers clubs always had better net ratings with Chris Paul than Griffin. The latter has never cracked the top five leaguewide in scoring, and he hasn't reached the top 10 since 2014-15. His career average of 4.3 assists per game is impressive for his position, but it hardly indicates he's capable of carrying an entire offense.

Griffin has that role in Detroit, but that's largely due to a dearth of other realistic options. He rarely handled it in L.A. because it wasn't worth taking the ball out of Paul's hands. And while Griffin capably steered the Clippers through Paul's 18-game absence in 2013-14, that was four-plus seasons and a slew of injuries ago.

Griffin turns 30 in March. He's coming off the least efficient campaign of his career. He hasn't averaged 22 points—something 20 different players did last season—in five years. Deploying him as a primary offensive hub is asking him to level up when evidence suggests he's trending down.