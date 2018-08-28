Florida Atlantic Owls vs. Oklahoma Sooners: Odds, Analysis, Betting Pick

Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

Over the last five seasons, Oklahoma is 9-1 straight-up and 6-4 against the spread versus Group of Five opponents. Meanwhile, Florida Atlantic is 0-8 SU and 2-6 ATS during that same span against Power Five foes.

Who's more likely to cover the spread when the upstart Owls challenge the Sooners Saturday afternoon in Norman?

College football point spread: The Sooners opened as 24-point favorites, according to sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark. (Line updates and matchup report)

College football betting pick, via OddsShark computer: 44.8-42.6 Owls (College football picks on every game)

Why the Florida Atlantic Owls can cover the spread

The Owls get back 15 starters this season from a team that finished 11-3 SU and 10-3-1 ATS last season and won a bowl game. FAU also rides a 10-game winning streak into this season, which includes an 8-2 run ATS.

Five starters are back on offense for the Owls, led by running back Devin Singletary (1,900 yards rushing last year and 32 touchdowns).

Joel Auerbach/Getty Images

And 10 starters are back, plus last year's top 12 tacklers, from a defensive unit that allowed 390 yards per game last season, much of the time while protecting big leads.

The last time Florida Atlantic was getting this many points came early last year, when it gave a good Wisconsin team a tough game in Madison, lost 31-14 but covered easily as 34-point dogs.

Why the Oklahoma Sooners can cover the spread

The Sooners return 12 starters this year from a team that finished 12-2 SU and 9-5 ATS last season, won the Big 12 championship and qualified for the College Football Playoff. However, OU fell in a classic Rose Bowl battle in overtime to Georgia.

Six starters are back on offense this year, led by running back Rodney Anderson (1,161 yards rushing last year), wide receiver Marquise Brown (19 yards per catch last year) and three along the offensive line.

And while Oklahoma has to replace Heisman-winning quarterback Baker Mayfield, they hope transfer Kyler Murray is ready to step in and produce.

Meanwhile, six starters return on a defense that allowed 395 yard per game last year, although that unit—like FAU's—layed a lot of minutes in prevent mode.

OU is 6-2 ATS the last eight times it's been favored by three touchdowns or less.

Smart betting pick

Oklahoma is also 13-5 ATS over its last 18 home games. However, that's a tough percentage to maintain, playing against inflated spreads so often.

Meanwhile, the Owls can run the ball a little and play some defense.

Smart money here takes FAU and the points.

College football betting trends

The total has gone under in seven of Oklahoma's last nine games in Week 1.

Florida Atlantic is 10-0 SU and 8-2 ATS in its last 10 games.

Florida Atlantic is 21-6 ATS in its last 27 games as road underdogs.

All college football odds and betting trends according to Bleacher Report's official odds partner, OddsShark. Check out OddsShark on Twitter and Instagram or head to YouTube for more betting picks and analysis on this week's top games. You can also download the free odds tracker app.