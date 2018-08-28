Doug Pederson to Decide on Carson Wentz or Nick Foles as Starting QB by Friday

Michael Perez/Associated Press

Philadelphia Eagles head coach Doug Pederson said Tuesday that he will make a decision on the team's starting quarterback to open the regular season by Friday.

According to Les Bowen of the Philadelphia Daily News, Pederson said he won't make the decision public.

Carson Wentz has yet to be cleared for contact after tearing his ACL last season, which has led to Nick Foles serving as the starter throughout training camp and the preseason.

After Wentz got injured late last season, Foles took over and helped lead the Eagles to an upset win over the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LII.

Foles was named Super Bowl MVP after throwing for 373 yards, three touchdowns and one interception, and catching a touchdown as well.

The 29-year-old veteran has struggled thus far during the preseason, though, going 16-of-26 for 171 yards, no touchdowns and two interceptions. He has also been sacked six times.

Despite Foles' playoff heroics, Wentz is the clear starter when healthy, as he threw for 3,296 yards, 33 touchdowns and seven interceptions in 13 games last season. Had he not gotten injured, Wentz was a good bet to win NFL MVP.

On Monday, Peter King of NBC Sports appeared on The Dan Patrick Show (h/t Glenn Erby of Eagles Wire) and expressed his belief that Wentz may not play until Week 3 of the regular season against the Indianapolis Colts.

Considering Wentz hasn't seen any game action yet, the odds appear to be stacked against him being the Week 1 starter.

Philadelphia will open the regular season on Sept. 6 when it hosts the Atlanta Falcons at Lincoln Financial Field.