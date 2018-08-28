Kawhi Leonard Rumors: Raptors Star 'Looks Remarkable' in Summer Workouts

Eric Gay/Associated Press

After an injury-plagued season with the San Antonio Spurs, Kawhi Leonard appears ready for a fresh start in Toronto.

Ashish Mathur of AmicoHoops.net reported Monday that the Raptors star "looks remarkable" during his summer workouts this offseason.

A quad injury limited Leonard to just nine games a season ago, with per-game averages of 16.2 points, 4.7 rebounds and 2.3 assists.

There was no shortage of drama in San Antonio last season. Adrian Wojnarowski and Michael C. Wright of ESPN reported in January that Leonard was "distant" and "disconnected" from the Spurs as a result of the way the organization handled his injury, and Yahoo Sports' Shams Charania revealed earlier this summer that "mistrust" had formed between the player and the team.



Ultimately, Leonard made it clear that he wanted out, and San Antonio worked out a deal that sent the two-time All-Star to Toronto along with Danny Green for a package centered around DeMar DeRozan.

Toronto has been banking on having a healthy Leonard return to form. Trading DeRozan—who is under contract for three more seasons—following five consecutive playoff appearances and a franchise-record 59 victories for potentially just one year of Leonard is risky. It signals the Raptors are all-in on the 2018-19 season, but if the forward's injury lingers, it could prove costly.

It's also important for Leonard to prove he is healthy as he enters the final year of his contract. The 27-year-old is set to get paid next summer, but if he has a disastrous season after barely playing last year, it is possible that teams may be wary of handing him a max contract.

In other words, it's great news for both Leonard and the Raptors that he is having a strong summer.