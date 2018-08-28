Premier League Fixtures: Week 4 Schedule, Score Predictions for EPL Matchday

Dave Thompson/Associated Press

Week 4 of the 2018-19 Premier League season will give fans an unexpected clash at the top of the table, as undefeated Watford play host to Tottenham Hotspur, with both sides putting their perfect start to the campaign on the line.

Liverpool will visit Leicester City, while Chelsea host Bournemouth. Arsenal travel to Wales to take on Cardiff City, Manchester United visit Burnley and champions Manchester City play host to Newcastle United.

Saturday, September 1

12:30 p.m. BST: Leicester City vs. Liverpool (0-2)

3 p.m. BST: West Ham United vs. Wolverhampton Wanderers (1-1)

3 p.m. BST: Brighton & Hove Albion vs. Fulham (1-0)

3 p.m. BST: Chelsea vs. Bournemouth (2-0)

3 p.m. BST: Crystal Palace vs. Southampton (2-0)

3 p.m. BST: Everton vs. Huddersfield Town (3-1)

5: 30 p.m. BST: Manchester City vs. Newcastle United (4-0)

Sunday, September 2

1:30 p.m. BST: Cardiff City vs. Arsenal (1-1)

4 p.m. BST: Watford vs. Tottenham Hotspur (0-1)

4 p.m. BST: Burnley vs. Manchester United (1-2)

Watford's remarkable start to the season deserves attention, even if most seem to think it will come to an end on Sunday.

The Hornets have won their first three outings, playing some vibrant football and scoring as many goals as Liverpool.

The early-season revelation for Watford has been former Juventus man Roberto Pereyra, with three goals in as many matches―just two shy of his personal best in a whole Premier League campaign.

The Evening Standard's James Benge has been impressed with his performances:

Their next outing will likely be their toughest yet, as Spurs have also enjoyed a 100 per cent start to the season, taking their biggest win on Monday with a 3-0 triumph at Manchester United.

Lucas Moura has started the season on fire and added two goals to his tally against United. Sky Sports pundit Jamie Carragher praised the former Paris Saint-Germain man:

With Harry Kane also starting the season in fine form, Watford's great run could come to an end Sunday.

Liverpool will face a challenge at the King Power Stadium, as Leicester have won their last two matches with some solid displays. The Foxes have tons of athleticism out wide and might be able to negate the Reds' biggest strengths in a direct matchup.

Chelsea are in a good position to continue their hot start against Bournemouth on Saturday. The Cherries are unbeaten but have yet to face top competition, and they needed to come from two goals down to draw 2-2 at home to Everton in their last outing.