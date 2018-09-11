WWE Raw Results: Ronda Rousey Looks Like a Rookie and Top Takeaways

0 of 5

Credit: WWE.com

Monday Night Raw in New Orleans, Louisiana was the final stop for the brand before WWE Hell in a Cell 2018, and the big talking point for the night was how The Shield would react to the assault they suffered last week at the hands of Raw's many heels.

The night started with Braun Strowman, Dolph Ziggler and Drew McIntyre mocking Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins and Dean Ambrose while flanked by all the men that helped them last week. From there, chaos ensued as The Shield went about taking out everyone in their way.

Rollins and Ambrose forced their way into a Raw Tag Team Championships match at Hell in a Cell while Reigns sent Strowman right through a table off the stage thanks to a thunderous Samoan drop. Only a new-and-improved Kevin Owens seemed to escape the trio's wrath.

The show included Ronda Rousey and Natalya dominating as a team against Alexa Bliss and Mickie James, Nikki Bella taking out Ruby Riott with Brie Bella at her side and Triple H once again promising to put down The Undertaker.

However, above all else, there were a few huge takeaways from this show from the treatment of top heels in the women's division to the bevvy of overused legacy talent that showcase a company perhaps going in the wrong direction.