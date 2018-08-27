Hue Jackson Told Gregg Williams to Stop Calling Browns Players 'Stupid' to Media

Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured ColumnistAugust 27, 2018

Cleveland Browns head coach Hue Jackson, left, and defensive coordinator Gregg Williams stand on the sideline during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 10, 2017, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)
Ron Schwane/Associated Press

Cleveland Browns head coach Hue Jackson was not pleased defensive coordinator Gregg Williams blamed cornerback Denzel Ward's injury on the "stupid" way the rookie tackles.

"Gregg does not get to do just what he wants to do. We will work through all of that. ... We do not need to do all of that stuff in the media," Jackson said, per Michael David Smith of Pro Football Talk.

The comments from the head coach come after Williams pointed to Ward's tackling form as the reason he suffered back spasms during a preseason contest against the Philadelphia Eagles, per Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com.

"I was glad to hear [it wasn't serious], and maybe he'll finally listen to me and stop doing those stupid things the way he's trying to tackle and tackle the way I tell him to tackle and he won't get hurt," Williams said of the play.

      

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

