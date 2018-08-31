NBA Rookies Who Could Flash Franchise Potential in Their 1st Season

3 of 5

Brian Babineau/Getty Images

Franchise role: Defensive centerpiece, three-and-D unicorn

Jaren Jackson Jr. will make his franchise-player case with his rare, valued mix of shooting and defense for a 6'11" interchangeable big. Given his age, tools and capabilities, his first-year flashes should be persuasive, even if the volume production isn't there in 2018-19.

The 18-year-old left college as the only player since 1992 to average at least one three-point make and three blocks in fewer than 25 minutes per game, per Sports Reference. He then backed up his three-and-D prowess in summer league by shooting 14-of-28 from deep and averaging 3.3 blocks.

Since 1946, only four NBA players have ever averaged at least one three-pointer and two blocks in a season (minimum 30 games). Three of those four were Joel Embiid, Kristaps Porzingis and Serge Ibaka.

Jackson is an unusually comfortable shooter for his size, and he has spectacular defensive ability. He can both protect the rim and switch around the perimeter, making him perfect for today's NBA.

At this stage of his development, he's still a raw two-point scorer and shot-creator. As a rookie, he'll have trouble reaching double figures on nights when his three-ball isn't falling. But seeing as Jackson will play two full NBA seasons before he turns 21, it's wiser to bet on his development than to expect his current limitations to remain and hold him back.

He'll start his career playing minutes at the 4 or backing up Marc Gasol. By his second or third season, Jackson will be the future in Memphis.