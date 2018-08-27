Nick Saban on Alabama QB Battle: 'None of That Has Been Decided Yet'

Butch Dill/Associated Press

While Alabama released its first official depth chart Monday, quarterbacks Jalen Hurts and Tua Tagovailoa were both listed as co-starters, per Charlie Potter of 247Sports. As head coach Nick Saban explained, the competition still isn't over.

"None of that has been decided yet," he said Monday, per Alex Scarborough of ESPN. "I wish we could talk about something else."

The quarterback battle is one of the biggest storylines heading into the 2018 college football season, especially considering the defending champions are once again No. 1 in the preseason Associated Press poll.

Hurts was the team's starter for the past two seasons, totaling 17 touchdowns with just one interception in 2017 to go with 855 rushing yards and eight scores on the ground. However, it was Tagovailoa who took over in the national title game with three touchdown passes to beat Georgia.

The two talented players have been battling throughout the spring and fall, and apparently, neither has separated himself enough for the coaching staff to make a decision.

"They've both done a good job in fall camp," Saban said. "We're excited about the progress both guys have made and what they're capable of doing."

Alabama begins its season Saturday against Louisville, and regardless of who starts the game, it wouldn't be surprising if both players get onto the field for at least a few series. With the stakes this high, the competition might extend into the season until one player becomes the clear front-runner.