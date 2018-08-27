Josh Gordon Won't Start for Browns in Week 1 vs. Steelers, Per Hue Jackson

Ron Schwane/Associated Press

Josh Gordon won't be among the Cleveland Browns starters for their Week 1 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Per Cleveland.com's Mary Kay Cabot, Browns head coach Hue Jackson told reporters on Monday that his star receiver is expected to play but won't start on Sept. 9.

After staying away from the Browns when training camp opened so he could continue to work on his mental health, Gordon returned to the team on Aug. 18.

"As I humbly return to being a member of this team with an opportunity to get back to playing this game I love, I realize in order for me to reach my full potential my primary focus must remain on my sobriety and mental well-being," Gordon wrote in a statement on Twitter.

The Browns transferred Gordon from the active/non-football injury list their active roster Saturday. He hasn't practiced with the team yet due to a hamstring issue, though Tom Withers of the Associated Press noted Monday he was working out on the side.

Gordon played in the final five games last season after the NFL reinstated him after a two-year suspension for multiple violations of the league's substance abuse policy. He had 18 receptions for 335 yards and one touchdown after returning in 2017.