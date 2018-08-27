Report: Shaq Mason, Patriots Agree to 5-Year Contract Extension Worth Up to $50M

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistAugust 27, 2018

FOXBORO, MA - SEPTEMBER 10: Shaq Mason #69 of the New England Patriots looks on from the sideline against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Gillette Stadium on September 10, 2015 in Foxboro, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)
Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

The New England Patriots have reportedly given right guard Shaq Mason a huge contract extension heading into the 2018 season. 

Per NFL.com's Mike Garafolo and Herbie Teope, Mason's new deal will be worth up to $50 million over five years. 

Teope added Mason will make close to $30 million over the first three years of his new deal.

Per Pro Football Focus' Steve Palazzolo, Mason has been the NFL's best power run-blocker since the start of 2016. 

Mason was set to earn $1.9 million this season in the final year of his rookie contract. 

Per Spotrac, Mason's average annual salary of $10 million is tied with David DeCastro of the Pittsburgh Steelers and Kyle Long of the Chicago Bears for seventh-most among all guards. 

A fourth-round pick in 2015, Mason wasted no time becoming an integral part of New England's offensive line. He played both guard positions as a rookie and made 10 starts out of his 14 appearances. 

Over the past two seasons, Mason has started 31 of 32 games for the Patriots at right guard. 

