76ers' Josh Harris: PHI Looking for Elite Talent, Won't Compromise on GM Search

Matt Slocum/Associated Press

The Philadelphia 76ers don't appear to be in a rush to fill their vacant general manager position heading into the 2018-19 season.

On Monday, Sixers managing partner Josh Harris told ESPN.com's Adrian Wojnarowski that the team may keep head coach Brett Brown on as the interim GM until it finds the perfect person for the full-time job.

"It does leave open that possibility," Harris said. "We prefer to find an elite talent who can lead us, but we aren't going to compromise."

Harris' comments came after the team officially announced several promotions in the basketball operations department, including Marc Eversley to senior vice president of player personnel and Ned Cohen to assistant general manager.

The 76ers have been operating without a general manager since June after parting ways with Bryan Colangelo in the wake of the Twitter scandal in which his wife was determined to be the source behind burner accounts that were critical of players and executives with the team.

Marc Stein of the New York Times reported in July that Houston Rockets general manager Daryl Morey turned down an offer for the same position with the 76ers.

"There are a very small number of elite sitting GMs and they're generally under contract with teams for a long time," Harris told Wojnarowski about the Sixers' search. "Those situations tend not to change much. For us, we need someone to add real value, which includes looking at young up-and-coming basketball executives and non-traditional candidates."

Brown is serving as Philadelphia's interim president of basketball operations.