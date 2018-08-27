Soso Jamabo Among 6 UCLA Football Players Suspended for Opener vs. Cincinnati

Rick Scuteri/Associated Press

UCLA has suspended six football players for Saturday's season opener against Cincinnati, with three of the players missing multiple games.

Per an official announcement from the school (h/t The Athletic's Nicole Auerbach), Soso Jamabo, Devin Asiasi, Osa Odighizuwa, Mo Osling, Moses Robinson-Carr and Boss Tagaloa were suspended for violating athletic department policies.

UCLA later specified that Jamabo will miss two games while Asiasi and Tagaloa will miss three games, per Thuc Nhi Nguyen of the Los Angeles Daily News. The rest of the players will miss just the opener against Cincinnati.

Jamabo is one of UCLA's most important offensive players. The senior running back finished third on the team last season with six touchdowns and fourth with 650 yards from scrimmage.

Robinson-Carr is shifting to defensive end in 2018 after being a tight end in his first two years with the Bruins. Tagaloa is moving from the defensive line to center for head coach Chip Kelly.

Per Matt Joye of 247Sports, Robinson-Carr has the potential to be a breakout player on UCLA's defense because of his size and athleticism.

"Robinson-Carr is 6'4" and 280 pounds, and he also has tremendous flexibility and agility as a converted tight end," Joye wrote. "So if Robinson-Carr can step up and play as well as he did in the spring, I think that would be a huge X-factor for this defense."

Odighizuwa is returning for his sophomore season after finishing tied for fifth on the team with 5.5 tackles for loss. Osling appeared in 13 games as a freshman. Asiasi is in his first year on the Bruins football team after transferring from Michigan last year.

Kelly is returning to the Pac-12 as UCLA's coach after signing a five-year deal with the school in November. He went 46-7 in four years at Oregon from 2009-12.