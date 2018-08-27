Tom Brady Ends Interview After Questions About Trainer Alex Guerrero

Streeter Lecka/Getty Images

Tom Brady has once again shut down a media interview about his controversial trainer.

Brady hung up from his scheduled interview WEEI on Monday after repeated questions about Alex Guerrero.

Mike Reiss of ESPN provided the transcript of the exchange between Brady and WEEI host Kirk Minihane:

Minihane: We saw the reports this weekend that Alex was on the team plane, which he wasn't for the second half of last year, I guess, and not on the sideline. Is that accurate?

Brady: Yeah, he was with me this last week, so it was; yeah.

Minihane: What changed with him not being on the team plane last year and this year? Was that just communication back and forth? Was that understanding of other things? What led to that being able to happen this year?

Brady: You know, I don't want to; I'm not getting into all that.

Minihane: OK, when I ran into him at the Super Bowl last year in Minneapolis, I remember talking about it at the time. When I talked to him there, he had said, in his opinion, all this stuff had been overblown, that he and [Bill] Belichick had a pretty good relationship, even then. Would you say that was true?

Brady: I said I don't want to get into it.

Minihane: OK, go ahead, [co-host] Evan [Drellich].

Brady: Yeah. Everyone knows, it's well documented the work he and I do together.

Minihane: No, I understand that. I'm just trying to figure out because I saw the reports this weekend that he was traveling with the team. Was he on the sideline Friday?

Brady: Yeah, all right guys, have a great day. I'll talk to you later [dial tone].

Brady previously ended a July interview with reporters when he was asked about Julian Edelman's suspension for performance-enhancing drug use. Edelman has trained with Guerrero at his TB12 clinic.

Guerrero's presence has been a source of friction between Brady, tight end Rob Gronkowski and coach Bill Belichick. Bob Hohler of the Boston Globe reported Belichick banned Guerrero from Patriots team planes and was barred from treating players other than Brady at team facilities.

Those rules have apparently been reversed for the 2018 season, as Guerrero was part of the team's traveling party for their game against the Carolina Panthers last Friday.

Brady appears on WEEI every week during the season.