Steelers CB Joe Haden Ruled Out with Hamstring Injury vs. Browns

Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistSeptember 9, 2018

PITTSBURGH, PA - DECEMBER 31: Joe Haden #21 of the Pittsburgh Steelers attempts to pump up the crowd during a timeout in the second half during the game against the Cleveland Browns at Heinz Field on December 31, 2017 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Joe Sargent/Getty Images)
Joe Sargent/Getty Images

Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Joe Haden left Sunday's game against the Cleveland Browns after suffering a hamstring injury and will not return.  

In his second season with the Steelers following his release by the Browns, Haden is coming off an injury-plagued 2017. He missed five games and recorded a career-low 20 tackles.

"My groin's good. My knee's good. I'm feeling healthy," he said, per Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com. "I was able to get a full offseason workout. My last two offseasons I haven't been able to train like I wanted to. This year, I got after training like I never have before."

Haden's injury will leave a void in the Steelers secondary that won't be easily filled if he misses extended time. 

Mike Hilton will likely step into an increased role with Haden out of the lineup. The 24-year-old recorded 64 tackles during his rookie season in 2017, mostly playing slot corner. 

Haden has not played a full NFL season since 2010.

