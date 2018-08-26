Browns DC Gregg Williams After Denzel Ward's Injury: He Needs to Tackle Better

Jason Miller/Getty Images

Cleveland Browns defensive coordinator Gregg Williams believes poor tackling contributed to cornerback Denzel Ward's recent back injury.

"Maybe he will finally listen to me and stop doing those stupid things the ways he is trying to tackle and maybe tackle the way I tell him to tackle and he will not get hurt," Williams said, per ESPN.com.

Ward was forced to leave Thursday's game against the Philadelphia Eagles early because of back spasms after trying to tackle tight end Zach Ertz.

The rookie was able to return to practice Saturday, per Nate Ulrich of the Akron Beacon Journal, but there is apparently still some concern about his tackling technique.

"What you do is you cut the guy," Williams explained. "He should have cut the guy that time right there instead of a 290-pound man running over his face."



Ward was the No. 4 overall pick in the 2018 NFL draft thanks mostly to his ability in coverage, although there are some concerns about his size at 5'11", 190 pounds. He only had 37 total tackles last season at Ohio State and has never made much of an impact in the run game.

As his coach sees it, the problem is less to do with his size and more about poor technique on the field.

Considering Williams has been a coach in the NFL since 1990 and is in his 17th year as a defensive coordinator, he likely knows what he is talking about on this topic.