Michigan WR Tarik Black Expected to Miss Extended Time with Foot Injury

Carlos Osorio/Associated Press

Michigan Wolverines wide receiver Tarik Black suffered a foot injury during practice Saturday, The Athletic's Bruce Feldman reported Sunday.

According to Feldman, Michigan believes Black may have broken his foot, an injury that will leave him unavailable for a large chunk of the 2018 season.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

