Michigan WR Tarik Black Expected to Miss Extended Time with Foot Injury

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistAugust 26, 2018

Michigan receiver Tarik Black runs a pattern during the Michigan spring football game, Saturday, April 15, 2017, in Ann Arbor, Mich. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)
Carlos Osorio/Associated Press

Michigan Wolverines wide receiver Tarik Black suffered a foot injury during practice Saturday, The Athletic's Bruce Feldman reported Sunday.

According to Feldman, Michigan believes Black may have broken his foot, an injury that will leave him unavailable for a large chunk of the 2018 season.

     

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

