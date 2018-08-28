Ranking the NBA's Most Underrated Offseason Acquisitions

0 of 5

Brandon Dill/Associated Press

You got push notifications about all the biggest NBA acquisitions this summer, but you might have missed some of the less heralded moves that will still make a difference during the 2018-19 season.

The underrated qualifier brings subjectivity into the conversation. It's unavoidable. But the idea here is to find guys who didn't generate much buzz when they signed but will either outperform their contracts or otherwise represent strong, unsung value.

Sort of a "this should have gotten more coverage" angle.

A couple of rules: First, the player in question must have changed teams to be an acquisition. No extensions or Paul George types who signed new deals with their former clubs—even if George would never qualify as underrated anyway.

Second, we're leaving the draft alone. It's going to take months (years, maybe) before we establish enough expectations for members of the 2018 class to be overrated, underrated or, well, rated in any meaningful way.

Finally, as far as rankings go, the highest-ranking signings will be the ones that figure to make the biggest impacts. That could mean filling a vital void on a roster, making a difference in a playoff chase or helping establish a team's identity.