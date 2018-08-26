Stephen Curry Discusses His Daughters, Women's Equality in Players Tribune

Jeff Chiu/Associated Press

Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry discussed women's equality in a first-person essay about his daughters for the Players' Tribune.

On Sunday, Curry wrote of his daughters Riley and Ryan:

"I want our girls to grow up knowing that there are no boundaries that can be placed on their futures, period. I want them to grow up in a world where their gender does not feel like a rulebook for what they should think, or be, or do. And I want them to grow up believing that they can dream big, and strive for careers where they'll be treated fairly.

"And of course: paid equally."

Curry wrote the fight for women's equality is more personal and real to him.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.