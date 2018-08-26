Stephen Curry Discusses His Daughters, Women's Equality in Players Tribune

Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistAugust 26, 2018

FILE - This March 6, 2018 file photo shows Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry during an NBA basketball game against the Brooklyn Nets in Oakland, Calif. Sony Pictures Entertainment announced Monday, April 23, that it has struck a deal with the Golden State Warriors All-Star guard to produce television, film and possibly gaming projects. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File)
Jeff Chiu/Associated Press

Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry discussed women's equality in a first-person essay about his daughters for the Players' Tribune.

On Sunday, Curry wrote of his daughters Riley and Ryan:

"I want our girls to grow up knowing that there are no boundaries that can be placed on their futures, period. I want them to grow up in a world where their gender does not feel like a rulebook for what they should think, or be, or do. And I want them to grow up believing that they can dream big, and strive for careers where they'll be treated fairly.

"And of course: paid equally."

Curry wrote the fight for women's equality is more personal and real to him.

    

