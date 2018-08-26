Seattle Storm's Breanna Stewart Named 2018 WNBA MVP

Elaine Thompson/Associated Press

The WNBA announced Breanna Stewart as its 2018 MVP on Sunday.

The Seattle Storm forward was the first overall pick of the 2016 draft and has become a franchise cornerstone. She averaged 21.8 points, 8.4 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game during the regular season.

“It feels really good to win the MVP,” Stewart said, per Percy Allen of the Seattle Times. “But it feels even better to be back in this type of environment and in this type of groove if you know what I mean.

“I’m happiest when I’m winning and doing everything I can to consistently get these wins and to leave it all on the court and show that I’m the best one out there.”

The Storm went 26-8 during the regular season, earning the top seed in the playoffs. They open their playoff matchup Sunday against the Phoenix Mercury.

Seattle has had four MVPs. Lauren Jackson won the award three times, and Stewart captured the other. Only the Los Angeles Sparks and now-defunct Houston Comets have more MVPs in WNBA history.

Stewart was a three-time National Player of the Year at Connecticut and won four straight NCAA Tournament Most Outstanding Player awards.