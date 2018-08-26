Winners and Losers for College Football's Opening Weekend

1 of 7

Omar Rawlings/Getty Images

Tucked away in the obscurity of a Massachusetts program that had a 19.4 winning percentage over the past six seasons, Andy Isabella has quietly put together a solid career.

Per Sports Reference, he was one of just 11 players to accumulate at least 1,800 receiving yards and 17 touchdowns between 2016 and 2017. He's the only player from that list who is still playing college football in 2018.

And he's doing so quite well thus far.

In the season-opening 63-15 trouncing of FCS opponent Duquesne, Isabella was responsible for three of the Minutemen's nine touchdowns. He scored on a 60-yard reception early in the first quarter, rushed one in from 14 yards out in the second and caught a 44-yard TD in the third. He only had six touches in the game, but he finished with 145 yards from scrimmage.

Don't blame it all on the quality of the opposition, either. It wasn't even a career-high day for Isabella, who had 158 and 152 receiving yards in back-to-back games last November. In fact, he had seven games last year with at least 80 yards and a touchdown, and he has made at least three catches in 23 of 24 games over the past two seasons.

Massachusetts probably won't be relevant for anything other than the first win of the 2018 season, but Isabella could be a factor in the national race for most receiving yards.