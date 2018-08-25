Terrance West Reportedly Visiting Buccaneers After Being Released by Saints

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistAugust 25, 2018

BALTIMORE, MD - SEPTEMBER 17: Running back Terrance West #28 of the Baltimore Ravens celebrates his touchdown against the Cleveland Browns in the first quarter at M&T Bank Stadium on September 17, 2017 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)
Patrick Smith/Getty Images

Searching for more depth at running back, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will reportedly bring Terrance West in for a visit. 

Per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, West will meet with the Bucs on Saturday. 

West was released by the New Orleans Saints on Tuesday after signing with the team in June. 

The Buccaneers placed Charles Sims on injured reserve Thursday after he injured his knee during an Aug. 18 preseason game against the Tennessee Titans

Sims appeared in all 16 games for the Bucs last season. He finished fifth on the team with 35 receptions and led all Tampa Bay receivers who were targeted at least 20 times with a 74.5 catch percentage. 

West has played with the Cleveland Browns, Tennessee Titans and Baltimore Ravens in the past four seasons. The 27-year-old ran for a career-high 774 yards with the Ravens in 2016 before a calf injury limited him to five games last year. 

