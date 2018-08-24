Dez Bryant Rumors: Browns Offered WR Contract Worth Less Than $5 Million

Mike Chiari@mikechiariFeatured ColumnistAugust 24, 2018

FILE - In this Dec. 31, 2017, file photo, Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Dez Bryant (88) carries the ball against the Philadelphia Eagles during an NFL game at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia. A person familiar with the negotiations says free agent wide receiver Dez Bryant concluded his visit with the Browns without agreeing to a contract. The former Dallas star wide receiver and his agent met with Cleveland officials for the second straight day, but the sides parted before a deal could be worked out, said the person who spoke Friday, Aug. 17, 2018, to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because of the sensitivity of the talks. (AP Photo/Brad Penner, File)
Brad Penner/Associated Press

The Cleveland Browns offered free-agent wide receiver Dez Bryant a one-year contract with a base salary of less than $5 million, according to Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio.

Bryant has yet to sign with a team after getting released by the Dallas Cowboys in April.

This week, NFL Network's Michael Silver reported the Browns were still "very interested" in signing Bryant.

In April, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported Bryant turned down a multiyear deal with the Baltimore Ravens in hopes of landing a one-year contract instead.

Bryant is coming off three down seasons after registering at least 1,200 yards and 12 touchdowns in three straight campaigns from 2012-2014.

The three-time Pro Bowler reeled in 69 receptions for 838 yards and six touchdowns last season. He hasn't reached the 1,000-yard mark since 2014.

Cleveland's top two options at wide receiver currently are trade acquisition Jarvis Landry and Josh Gordon, who rejoined the team last week following a leave of absence. Rookie fourth-round pick Antonio Callaway and third-year man Rashard Higgins are also in line for expanded roles.

If the Browns sign Bryant, it would allow them to play him and Gordon on the outside with Landry settling into his familiar slot position.

