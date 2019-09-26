Aaron Jones' Updated Fantasy Outlook After Jamaal Williams' Injury

Jeffrey Phelps/Associated Press

Green Bay Packers running back Jamaal Williams was stretchered off the field during Thursday night's game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Williams, 24, went down after being tackled by multiple Philadelphia defenders on Green Bay's first offensive play of the game, and Eagles defensive end Derek Barnett was flagged for unnecessary roughness. Williams was, however, able to give a thumbs up as he was taken off the field.



The team later announced he was being evaluated for head and neck injuries, noting he had feeling and movement in his extremities.

With Williams out, Jones should continue to serve as the primary back in Green Bay. He has rushed for 174 yards and three touchdowns through the first three weeks, also adding six receptions for 38 yards.

Even with Williams available, Jones had been among the most-used running backs in the league early on this season:

Jones will be leaned upon even more heavily for the remainder of the contest especially, as the only other running back on the roster—rookie Dexter Williams—is inactive.

Jones has been bothered by a shoulder injury recently, but as long as he is healthy enough to play, he will handle the vast majority of the workload in the backfield for as long as Williams is out. After all, it was just Week 2 that he ran for 116 yards and one score, proving that he can flourish in first-year coach Matt LaFleur's system.

For fantasy owners in PPR leagues looking to cash in, Jones has yet to establish himself as a consistent pass-catcher. Though he grabbed the starting job by rushing for 728 yards on 5.1 yards per carry last season, he hauled in just 26 catches in 2018. He entered Thursday night averaging just 1.5 catches per game for his career.

On the other hand, Williams managed just 22 receptions during his four-year career at Notre Dame. In other words, the Packers will be looking for one of their running backs to emerge as a pass-catcher out of the backfield in Williams' absence.

With Green Bay relying on two-time NFL MVP Aaron Rodgers' arm, Packers running backs may not put up points as consistently as other running backs. However, given Jones' status atop the depth chart, he figures to be a quality RB2 option moving forward.