Packers' Jamaal Williams Taken to Hospital After Helmet-to-Helmet Hit vs. Eagles

Green Bay Packers running back Jamaal Williams was taken off the field on a stretcher following his team's first offensive play of Thursday's game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Zach Berman of The Athletic reported the news, noting Nigel Bradham had a hand on Williams' facemask when defensive end Derek Barnett came flying in for a scary hit. Williams was already stood up with no forward progress when Barnett launched himself at the Packer and contributed to the helmet-to-helmet injury.

According to ESPN's Michele Steele, Williams was transported to a local hospital in Green Bay for further evaluation.

According to Tim McManus of 97.5 The Fanatic, there was an announcement in the press box that Williams was evaluated for head and neck injuries and had feeling and movement in his extremities.

Barnett went over to Williams after the hit and said something that appeared apologetic before the back was stretchered off from the field.

The 24-year-old Williams served as a change-of-pace running back in the first three games, tallying 26 carries for 87 yards and seven catches for 55 yards and a touchdown. Aaron Jones figures to see even more opportunities while Williams is sidelined, and Green Bay could turn to rookie Dexter Williams in future games.

Jones capped off Green Bay's opening drive with a touchdown run and will surely see an uptick in playing time after tallying 10 carries against the Denver Broncos and 13 against the Chicago Bears.

As for Dexter Williams, the Packers selected him with a sixth-round pick in the 2019 draft out of Notre Dame. He has yet to appear in a game.