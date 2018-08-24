Urban Meyer Apologizes for Comments After Ohio State Suspension

Paul Vernon/Associated Press

Ohio State Buckeyes head football coach Urban Meyer issued an apology Friday for his "words and demeanor" during a press conference Wednesday after the school announced he'd be suspended three games for his handling of domestic violence allegations against former assistant coach Zach Smith.

Meyer also apologized to Smith's ex-wife, Courtney Smith, for his Wednesday remarks:

The 54-year-old coach, who also lost six weeks' pay as part of the OSU punishment, was asked if he had a message for Courtney Smith during the media session.

"Well, I have a message for everyone involved in this: I'm sorry that we're in this situation, and, I'm just sorry we're in this situation," Meyer told reporters.

Meyer had denied knowledge of the 2015 allegations against Zach Smith during the 2018 Big Ten media days. He later issued an apology, saying he "failed" to handle the situation properly at the media days despite following the "proper reporting protocols and procedures" three years ago.

Zach Smith posted a statement in defense of Meyer and athletic director Gene Smith on Thursday:

The Buckeyes coach will miss games against Oregon State, Rutgers and TCU.

He'll be eligible to return Sept. 22 when Ohio State takes on Tulane.