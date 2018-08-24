Attorney Says DJ Durkin, Not AD, Hired Him for Players' 2017 Sexual Assault Case

Patrick Semansky/Associated Press

Attorney Donald Maurice Jackson refuted a statement made by the University of Maryland on Friday by saying head football coach DJ Durkin—not former athletic director Kevin Anderson—hired him to represent two former Maryland football players accused of sexual assault in 2017.

According to Don Markus of the Baltimore Sun, Jackson said he spoke with Durkin before officially representing the players and had "very minimal contact" with Anderson.

His comments came after a University of Maryland spokesperson said Thursday that Anderson showed "poor judgment" in using athletic department funds to hire a lawyer to represent the players since the sexual assault allegations were made by a female student at the school.

