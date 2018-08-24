Bayern Munich's Kingsley Coman Exits Bundesliga Opener with Ankle Injury

Matthias Schrader/Associated Press

Bayern Munich winger Kingsley Coman suffered yet another injury during Friday's Bundesliga opener against Hoffenheim, as he left the pitch in tears during the first half.

As shared by the club's official Twitter account, he was replaced by Arjen Robben:

With the score 1-0 to Bayern, Coman tangled with Nico Schulz and immediately reached for his left ankle. After a lengthy injury treatment on the pitch, he was helped off by two trainers, with five minutes added to the clock.

Last season, the France international missed time due to an injury to the same ankle, per the club's official website. The 22-year-old was limited to just 10 Bundesliga starts, the same as the year before.

Football writer Aaron West noted Bayern have already been hit hard by the injury bug, even though their Bundesliga campaign only kicked off Friday:

Fellow winger Serge Gnabry watched Friday's match from the stands, as he missed out on a spot in the squad due to a knock, per Reuters (for the New York Times).

Robben and Franck Ribery have been their longtime starters out wide, but the two veterans are 34 and 35, respectively. They can't be expected to play heavy minutes at this stage of their careers, and age is starting to sap them of the athleticism and explosiveness needed to be successful in a wide role.

Many believe the 2018-19 campaign could be a breakout season for Coman, a talented winger who has been forced to wait his turn while Robben and Ribery shined. He has previously won titles with Paris Saint-Germain and Juventus, departing both clubs in search of more regular playing time.

This latest setback is a cruel twist for the youngster, who can only hope the injury isn't as serious as last time around.