Watch Kobe Bryant's Greatest Clutch Moments on 'Mamba Day'

Kyle Newport@@KyleNewportFeatured ColumnistAugust 24, 2018

Kobe Bryant's 20-year career with the Los Angeles Lakers was so legendary that the organization retired both his No. 8 and his No. 24.

As a result, Aug. 24 (8/24) will always be known as "Mamba Day" in the basketball world.

With Mamba Day 2018 upon us, Bleacher Report looks back on the plays that helped Bryant—who celebrated his 40th birthday on Thursday—earn the "Black Mamba" nickname.

